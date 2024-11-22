CB Jermari Harris Will Not Play at Maryland, Iowa Future in Doubt

The Iowa football program announced Friday night that starting cornerback Jermari Harris would miss Saturday's game against Maryland "due to a medical issue." The surprisingly embattled Hawkeye pass defense will now be facing a tougher challenge against the Terrapins' Big Ten-leading aerial attack.

However, multiple sources have informed Hawkeye Beacon that Harris' absence will be permanent, as he is expected to opt out of the remainder of the 2024 season to focus on the NFL Draft.

Harris, a 6'1", 189-pound, sixth-year senior, established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten, all while the rest of the secondary has struggled with injuries and inconsistency during Iowa's 6-4 season. In ten starts at cornerback this season, Harris collected 27 tackles, three interceptions (including a pick-six against Troy) and 10 passes broken up.