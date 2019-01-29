Cedar Falls TE Jackson Frericks walking on at Iowa
Cedar Falls tight end Jackson Frericks is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound Frericks accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff following an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend.
"What made me pull the trigger was after visiting Iowa this past weekend, the strength and conditioning coach reassured me that they will get me to a level to reach my potential," said Frericks.
Very excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa! #Swarm19 pic.twitter.com/6KP3YTSKoK— Jackson (@Frericks205) January 29, 2019
As a senior, Frericks finished the season with 29 catches for 346 yards and five touchdowns for Cedar Falls.
See highlights from his senior year in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Jackson Frericks - 6-foot-7, 205-pound TE from Cedar Falls, IA (Cedar Falls)
Javon Foy - 6-foot-0, 175-pound WR from Moline, IL (Moline)
Keontae Luckett - 5-foot-9, 180-pound RB from New London, IA (New London)
Spencer Daufeldt - 6-foot-1, 265-pound DT from West Liberty, IA (West Liberty)
Willie O'Hara - 6-foot-1, 235-pound LB from Des Moines, IA (Iowa Western)
Quinn Schulte- 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)
Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Southeast Valley)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)