Center Logan Jones to Return in 2025

"To have the chance to be able to play in the NFL is something I have dreamed of since I was a kid, but I'm not done being a Hawkeye yet," he shared in a post. "Being a hawk has been a dream come true and i am excited for one last season with my brothers! Go Hawks!"

Iowa starting center Logan Jones will return for the 2025 season, as he shared on Instagram Tuesday.

Fresh off earning All-Big Ten honors from the Associated Press, Jones was also named first-team All-Big Ten by the media and earned a spot on the second-team all-conference from the coaches. He was also part of the Hawkeye offensive line that was named to Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll.

One of the most seasoned veterans on Iowa's roster going into next season, Jones has started 38 games over his career in Iowa City, while playing in 39. If Beau Stephens and Gennings Dunker also return in 2025, the Iowa offensive line should be one of the more formidable (and experienced) units in the Big Ten.

Next year will be his final season of eligibility remaining.