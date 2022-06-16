Challenging schedule for Iowa women's hoops

The Hawkeyes are coming off a Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament Title last season, but have their sights set on a better finish in the NCAA Tournament. Today, they learned who they will be playing during the Big Ten season. Specific dates will be determined at a later date.

Home and Away: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin

Indiana comes in a #12 in the ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25 and are the second team from the Big Ten in the rankings. They return G Grace Berger and F Mackenzie Holmes as their leading scorers from last season. The Hoosiers dipped into the transfer portal and brought in G Sara Scalia from Minnesota to bolster their guard play.

The Terrapins made wholesale changes to their roster after losing much of last years team to the transfer portal. Coach Brenda Frese brought in five players from the transfer portal, including Princeton G Abby Meyers and Florida G Lavender Briggs. They also brought in a good freshman class, which helps Maryland stay in the ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25 at #18.

Nebraska is a rising team in the Big Ten and sits at #22 in the ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25. They return Big Ten Freshman of the Year C Alexis Markowski, as well as G Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby. G Maddie Krull comes over as a transfer from South Dakota to strengthen the roster.

This group of teams combined to go 45-42 in conference play last year, while three of them made trips to the NCAA Tournament. Iowa went 6-1 against this group last season.

Away Only: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State

The away only slate includes a couple of tough road trips to Michigan and Ohio State. The Wolverines loses some big pieces from last year, including All-American Naz Hillmon, but a trip to Ann Arbor is never easy.

The Buckeyes return Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon from a team that shared the Big Ten regular season crown with the Hawkeyes and beat them at Carver. ESPN has Ohio State at #15 in their Way-Too-Early Top 25. At first look, it feels like Iowa got a tough draw with their away only part of the schedule.

This group of teams combined to go 36-30 in conference play last season, while two of them made the NCAA Tournament. Iowa went 3-2 against this group last season.

Home Only: Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers

None of the teams on the home only part of the schedule made the NCAA Tournament last season and were a combined to go 25-44 in Big Ten play. Coach Bluder’s squad went 5-1 against this group last season, but Northwestern and Rutgers were tough.

Last season, the Hawkeyes went 24-8, but were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round by Creighton. They return all five starters from last season, including All-Americans Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano.

The non-conference schedule currently includes a road trip to Kansas State on November 17th, as well as an appearance in Portland, Oregon for the Phil Knight Invitational. The tournament will take place on November 24th and 27th with UConn, Oregon State and Duke also participating. Iowa is also expected to face Iowa State and Northern Iowa in Iowa City, while they are expected to travel to Drake. An ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent will be announced later time this summer.



