Changes to 2022 Iowa football schedule

The long standing joke in college football is the schedules are made years in advance and they never change.

The Covid-19 pandemic changed that in a significant way in 2020 with the Big Ten playing an eight game regular season schedule and some were able to play a ninth game that was schedule the week before it took place.

As a result of some of the changes that took place in 2020 the Big Ten announced that the schedule for the 2022 season will look different.

From an Iowa perspective the Hawkeyes had a few changes to their schedule.

One thing that didn’t change was the first three games of the season.

Iowa will still open at home by hosting South Dakota State on September 3rd, Iowa State on September 10th, and Nevada on September 17th.

From there, the schedule looks very different.

Originally, Iowa was supposed to open the Big Ten schedule at Minnesota on Sept 24th. Now they will travel to Rutgers instead.

Iowa was supposed to play at Rutgers on November 5th. Now they are traveling to Purdue on that date. The Boilermakers were supposed to host Iowa on October 8th and now Iowa will travel to face Illinois in Champaign on that date.

Iowa was supposed to play at Illinois on November 12th in the old schedule. Now they will host Wisconsin. The Badgers original schedule was November 19th and now that spot will be a trip to Minnesota.

One other change to the schedule was Iowa's game at Ohio State has been moved from October 15th to the 22nd. The Hawkeyes will now have a bye weekend on October 15th, which would be the midway point of the twelve game schedule.

Following is Iowa’s 2022 football schedule:



Sept. 3 South Dakota State

Sept. 10 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 17 Nevada (Family Weekend)

Sept. 24 at Rutgers

Oct. 1 Michigan

Oct. 8 at Illinois

Oct. 15 Open

Oct. 22 at Ohio State

Oct. 29 Northwestern (Homecoming)

Nov. 5 at Purdue

Nov. 12 Wisconsin

Nov. 19 at Minnesota

Nov. 25 Nebraska (Senior Day)

Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship