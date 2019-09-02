Heading into the second game of the 2019 season, the Iowa offensive line will have a different look to it.

Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson went down on the second series of Iowa’s win over Miami (OH) on Saturday and the adjustments began.

According to Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, Jackson will miss some time, which means for the immediate future, Iowa will be without one of their best players along the offensive line.

In his Sunday conversation with Hawkeyesports.com, Ferentz had this to say about Jackson’s injury.

"They did tests (Sunday) and were hopeful it wouldn't be anything overly serious," Ferentz said. "Every injury is serious, but the good news is, it doesn't look like it will necessitate any kind of surgery. I think we're looking at a matter of weeks right now, but it could have been a lot worse."

Jackson had started the last 13 games for the Hawkeyes at left tackle.

Without Jackson being available for a few weeks, Iowa’s latest depth chart released on Monday revealed that starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs will move to the left side of the line. Levi Paulsen, who started at guard last week, now moves out to right tackle. Redshirt sophomore Kyler Schott, who played well in his 53 snaps on Saturday, will not start at right guard with true freshman Justin Britt as his backup. Britt played one series against the RedHawks.

One interesting note, this will be an all native Iowan offensive line for the Hawkeyes. And as was noted on social media this weekend, it’s made up of Iowan's who had great success at the prep level as wrestlers.