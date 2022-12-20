With the Music City Bowl less than two weeks away, the Iowa football team released an updated two deeps heading into the match-up against Kentucky.



As expected, with several players headed to the transfer portal or opting out of playing in the bowl game, the two deeps look very different.



Leading the changes to the two deeps is at the quarterback position. Starter Spencer Petras is sidelined due to a shoulder injury sustained in the Nebraska game and backup Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal.



That moves up redshirt freshman Joe Labas to the top spot on the depth chart. His backup will be true freshman Carson May. Both Labas and May have not played in a game in an Iowa uniform.



At the wide receiver position, Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson are in the transfer portal. Bruce was on the depth chart and is now removed. Nico Ragaini and Diante Vines are now listed as starters with Alec Wick and Brody Brecht as backups.



A bit of good news for the Iowa offense is that Sam LaPorta is back at the top of the depth chart. LaPorta, who is the leading receiver for the Hawkeyes this season, was injured in the win at Minnesota. Luke Lachey is listed as the backup.

Along the offensive line, a couple of changes appeared. Gennings Dunker is listed as the starting right guard and Nick DeJong is listed as the starting right tackle.



On the defensive side of the ball, with Kaevon Merriweather opting out of the bowl game, Sebastian Castro is listed as the starter at strong safety. Dallas Craddieth, who has entered the transfer portal, is listed as his backup. Castro is also listed at the Cash position. True freshman Xavier Nwankpa is listed as the backup to Quinn Schulte at free safety.

