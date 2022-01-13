Charlie Jones returning to Iowa in 2022

MORE: Scholarship Distribution Chart

Senior wide receiver Charlie Jones, the Big Ten return specialist of the year in 2021, will be returning to Iowa for one more season.

The 6-foot-0, 188-pound Jones announced today that he will be using his extra year of eligibility allowed by NCAA due to COVID and will play for the Hawkeyes as a sixth year senior in 2022.

Jones, who graduated from Deerfield (IL) High School in 2017, spent his first two years of college at Buffalo before transferring to Iowa in 2019. After sitting out a year, he emerged as a top return threat in 2020, earning second team All-Big Ten honors after averaging 10.5 yards per punt return with one touchdown. Then, in 2021, Jones added kickoff returns to his list of duties and earned first team All-Big Ten honors as a return specialist and developed more of a roll in the offense as well with 21 catches for 323 yards and three touchdowns as a wide receiver.

With juniors Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta announcing yesterday that they will be returning as well, it has already been quite a week for the Hawkeyes. All that awaits now is a decision from All-American center Tyler Linderbaum as he weighs his future options.