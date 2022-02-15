Chase Brackney a great fit for Iowa

On Monday, Class of 2023 defensive lineman Chase Brackney committed to Iowa, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from USC, Nebraska, California, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah State, Colorado State, New Mexico State, and Eastern Michigan.

A 6-foot-4, 260-pound Colorado native, Brackney will be a great fit at Iowa according to his trainer, who happens to be former Hawkeye safety Jordan Bernstine.

Bernstine, who owns Ground Up Sports Performance in Colorado Springs with partner Mike Bolio, has been working with Brackney since he was was in 7th grade.

"He’s been training at my facility since I opened it," said Bernstine. "He’s actually one of about four kids I’ve told, 'Man, I think you could play at Iowa. You do things the Iowa way.' That was when he was in 8th grade."

"He’s a kid who just shows up and brings his lunch box, ready to get to work, literally. I’ve seen the kid eating ground beef out of a Ziploc bag and wash it down with a protein shake during the off-season to bulk up," Bernstine said.

With good size, athleticism, and a high motor, Brackney could play inside or outside on the defensive line at Iowa and a lot of upside, which is what made him so highly recruited.

"He has a large frame, wide shoulders, long arms, and has a lot of violent movements," said Bernstine. "He’s just realizing his potential. The sky is the limit for Chase."

"I’m excited to see his career with the Hawks."