Chase Brackney commits to Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes landed a new commitment in the Class of 2023 on Monday from Colorado defensive end Chase Brackney.

"Iowa checked all the boxes," Brackney told HawkeyeReport.com. "It was just a perfect fit."

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Brackney, who visited Iowa City on January 23, chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Nebraska, USC, California, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah State, Colorado State, New Mexico State, and Eastern Michigan.

"All the schools I was talking to were really nice to me and respectful, but Iowa just felt like home," said Brackney. "When you know, you know."

Overall, Brackney is the fourth commitment for Iowa, joining quarterback Marco Lainez, defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, and linebacker Ben Kueter in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.