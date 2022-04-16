Chase Hendricks visits Iowa spring practice

The last time wide receiver Chase Hendricks visited Iowa, he picked up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes at their junior day in early March. This weekend, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound St. Louis native returned to campus to watch the team at work during spring practice.

"It was great," said Hendricks. "I got to watch an intense practice and got to tour the nice facilities."

The visit also gave Hendricks a chance to catch up with the Iowa coaching staff, including wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland.

"Coach Copeland had me on the board seeing where my knowledge was," Hendricks explained. "He said I was very advanced for my age."

Making the trip with St. Mary's teammates Jamal Roberts and Donovan McIntosh, Hendricks says Iowa has secured a spot among his top schools right now.

"I’m loving it," said Hendricks. "Definitely top five."

A three-star prospect, Hendricks currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Texas, Purdue, West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona State, Wyoming, Arkansas State, and Lindenwood. At the moment, he is still working on scheduling more visits including his officials this summer.

"As of right now, I’m just kind of going with the flow," Hendricks said. "I don’t have set dates for visits yet, but that will change soon."