HawkeyeReport - Chauncey Golston named a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa senior defensive end Chauncey Golston has been named one of 24 semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The award is presented to the nation’s best IMPACT player – on and off the field – at the end of the season. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

A.J. Epenesa was a quarterfinalist for the award last season, while Josey Jewell was the Lott IMPACT Trophy winner in 2017.

Golston, a Detroit, Michigan, native is one of four Big Ten student-athletes to be named a semifinalist. Golston has recorded 36 tackles (20 solo, 16 assists), with 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, one pass break-up, two quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble. His 4.5 sacks rank fourth best in the conference and 7.5 tackles for loss rank seventh best.

Golston’s eight tackles against Illinois set a season high. Against Nebraska, Golston sacked quarterback Adrian Martinez late in the fourth quarter, forcing a fumble to seal the victory.

Golston is part of an Iowa defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (17.3), total defense (326.4), and rush defense (115.0), and fourth in pass defense (211.4). Iowa’s defense has played 21 straight games without surrendering 25 points – the longest streak in the nation among Power 5 teams.

Six finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy will be announced Jan. 8, 2021, with the winner being announced Feb. 21.

No. 18/19 Iowa (5-2) faces No. 25 Wisconsin (2-2) in a battle for the Heartland Trophy at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on FS1 or BTN.

The Semi-Finalists for the 17th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy:

Big 12 Conference: Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas; Darius Stills, DE, West Virginia; Garret Wallow, LB, TCU; Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB, Oklahoma State.

ACC: Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke; Patrick Jones II, DE, Pitt; Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Rover, Notre Dame.

SEC: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri; Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama; Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama; Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas.

Pac-12: Thomas Booker, DE, Stanford; Nate Landman, LB, Colorado; Elijah Molden, DB, Washington; Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC.

Big Ten: Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern; Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State; Chauncey Golston, DL, Iowa; Antjuan Simmons, LB, Michigan State.

At-Large: Tarron Jackson, DL, Coastal Carolina; Kekaula Kaniho, DB, Boise State; Richie Grant, DB, UCF; Isaiah Kaufusi, LB, BYU.