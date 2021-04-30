HawkeyeReport - Chauncey Golston selected by the Cowboys in the NFL Draft

Chauncey Golston selected by the Cowboys in the NFL Draft
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the NFL Draft with the No. 84 overall pick on Friday.
A three-star recruit coming out of East English Village Prep in Detroit in the Class of 2016, Golston developed into a two-year starter for the Hawkeyes and finished his senior season with 47 tackles, 8.5 TFL, and 5.5 sacks, earning first team All-Big Ten honors.
The 6-foot-5, 269-pound Golston, who was invited to play in the Senior Bowl in January, finished his Iowa career with 129 tackles, 27 TFL, and 12 sacks.