 HawkeyeReport - Chauncey Golston selected by the Cowboys in the NFL Draft
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 21:38:19 -0500') }}

Chauncey Golston selected by the Cowboys in the NFL Draft

Chauncey Golston is going to be a Dallas Cowboy.
Chauncey Golston is going to be a Dallas Cowboy. (USA TODAY SPORTS)
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the NFL Draft with the No. 84 overall pick on Friday.

A three-star recruit coming out of East English Village Prep in Detroit in the Class of 2016, Golston developed into a two-year starter for the Hawkeyes and finished his senior season with 47 tackles, 8.5 TFL, and 5.5 sacks, earning first team All-Big Ten honors.

The 6-foot-5, 269-pound Golston, who was invited to play in the Senior Bowl in January, finished his Iowa career with 129 tackles, 27 TFL, and 12 sacks.

