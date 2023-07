As he announced via Instagram live on Wednesday morning, 2024 three-star defensive end out of Plano, Texas, Chima Chineke as committed to Iowa.

"I was thinking I'd pick Iowa after the official visit," he told me on Tuesday evening." But, I wanted to think about it, so I made the right decision. I thought about it over the last couple weeks, and it's definitely the right choice. I feel like Iowa is the best fit for me. Relationship-wise and position-wise I feel like it's a great fit."