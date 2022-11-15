University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark and fifth-year post player Monika Czinano was named to the John R. Wooden Award Women’s Watch List on Tuesday. This is the ninth preseason honor for Clark and the fourth for Czinano.

Clark has been tabbed as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, All-Big Ten by coaches and media (unanimous), Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List, AP All-American (unanimous), Naismith Watch List, and The Athletic Player of the Year.

This season, Clark has scored 20 or more points in all three games. Clark is top five in the country in assists, free throw attempts, and points. She also recorded her 27th double-double against Evansville last week.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native also was recognized as Big Ten Player of the Year and was a Naismith and Wooden Award finalist in 2022.

Czinano recorded her seventh double-double in Iowa’s overtime win against Drake. After three contests, Czinano is averaging 23.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and is shooting 69% from the field. Czinano ranks fourth in country in field goals made this season with 27. She also has the fifth most points in the NCAA with 69. Czinano was also recognized as the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.

A season ago, she earned All-Big Ten accolades, was named a semifinalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year and was an Associated Press and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention. For the second time in her career, she was named to both of the preseason all-conference teams.







