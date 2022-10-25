IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark was unanimously tabbed by the Associated Press a Preseason Women’s Basketball All-American on Tuesday. She is the only player in program history to receive this honor in back-to-back years.

Clark earned Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and was unanimously voted first team preseason All-Big Ten. She was also named to the Nancy Lieberman Watch List earlier this month.



During her sophomore campaign, Clark led the country in points (27.0) and assists (8.0) per game, total points (863), free throws made (200), triple-doubles (5), and 30-point games (11). The West Des Moines, Iowa, native also was recognized as Big Ten Player of the Year and was a Naismith and Wooden Award finalist in 2022.



