Clark shines for USA Basketball

University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark ranks fifth among FIBA Women’s U19 World Cup athletes, averaging 18.5 points and 5.5 assists in the Team USA’s first two games.

Clark dropped 24 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and dished out seven assists in USA’s, 99-59, victory over Australia on Sunday. She recorded five 3-pointers in the first half, including four buckets beyond the arc within two minutes in the second quarter.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native scored USA’s first two points and tallied seven by the end of the first quarter.

In Team USA’s, 96-37 win over Italy on Saturday, Clark tallied 13 points, four assists, four rebounds, a block, and a steal, playing only 18 minutes.

Team USA takes on Egypt on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. (CT). Fans can follow along via live stream on YouTube.