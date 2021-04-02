HawkeyeReport - Clark wins Dawn Staley Award

The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia has announced that Caitlin Clark is this year’s Dawn Staley Award Winner.

The freshman All American guard led the nation in scoring and assists averaging 26.7 and 7.13 respectively. She was named the BIG TEN and WBCA freshman of the year and led her team to the Sweet Sixteen.

“It’s always a special day when we give out the Dawn Staley Award, but I absolutely love that this year it's going to be a freshman because it means fans of our game get to watch Caitlin Clark, an absolute star for so many years. Caitlin Clark is so talented. She can score from anywhere, has incredible vision for someone so young and is a relentless defender. Those of us who pay attention to this game have known about her for some time, but the world is now getting to see what she can do on the biggest of stages. Caitlin is going to be a huge part of women’s basketball for a long time and I couldn’t be more proud that she is the recipient of this year's Dawn Staley Award” - Dawn Staley

Caitlin will be honored as part of a virtual ceremony Thursday April 8th.

Clark was also named USBWA Co-Freshman of the Year and a USBWA All-American, the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced Friday. UConn’s Paige Bueckers shares the Freshman of the Year honor.

Clark is the first Iowa freshman to be named to the All-America team and the first to win the USBWA Freshman of the Year award. The honor is Clark’s third Co-Freshman of the Year accolade. During the season, Clark and Bueckers tied for the record number of USBWA Freshman of the Week honors with four.