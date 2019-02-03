Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-03 16:15:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Class of 2020 OL Josh Volk looking at early decision

Xeukdvsbw4xkczwfjlnu
Class of 2020 offensive lineman Josh Volk visited Iowa City with Blaise Gunnerson on Friday.
Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport.com
@iowapreps
Staff

Cedar Rapids Xavier offensive lineman Josh Volk spent most of Friday in Iowa City learning even more about the Hawkeyes overall.“It was great," said Volk. "It was good time and lots of fun spending...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}