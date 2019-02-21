Class of 2021 defensive back Justin Walters already has a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes and had a chance to make his first visit to Iowa City this past weekend. We caught up with the 6-foot-1, 170-pound safety from Bolingbrook, IL afterwards to get his thoughts on the junior day visit, his overall impression of the Hawkeyes right now, the latest on his recruiting, and much more. See what Walters had to say in this update.

Q: Could you please take us through the junior day? What all did you get to see and do?

WALTERS: The junior day began with all the players coming into a room to eat after receiving our nametags and getting our height and weight being taken. After eating, one of the coaches introduced himself, and all the other coaches who were in the room as well. He then began speaking about a general overview of the day and the Iowa football program. After that, we were split up into two groups, offense and defense.

In the defensive group, we looked at the player lounge, the positional meeting rooms, the memorabilia in the hallways, and the locker room. We then went out from the locker room to the 100-yard indoor field to take pictures with the Iowa gear on. After everyone was finished taking pictures, we met back up with the offense in the weight room adjacent to the indoor field. In the weight room, the entire group met the weight coach and he explained their tactics in maximizing player potential from lifting weights to specific training to nutrition. After the strength training presentation, we went to the auditorium where we watched a short video on the Iowa football culture.

After watching the video, we were given the opportunity to ask any questions we had so far. The coaches then exited the room and five current Iowa players came to the front and answered any questions players and parents had about Iowa from a player’s perspective without coaches there to alter their opinions at all.

We then followed our position coaches to the positional meeting rooms while our parents stayed back in the auditorium. While we were in the position meeting rooms, our parents were getting information about the academic aspect of Iowa. In the rooms, we went over some of the coverages and how Iowa runs their defense from a DB perspective. Towards the end of our time with the DB coach, we watched some film from previous years to visualize what we learned. After that, we met back up with the parents in the auditorium and all final questions were answered. We then went back into the room where we originally ate and had the option to leave after saying goodbye to the coaches or go look at the game locker room under the stadium.

Q: What was the biggest highlight of the day for you would you say?

WALTERS: The biggest highlight for me was definitely the player panel because we got to hear everything from a different perspective. Without the coaches being in the room, the answers the players gave to the questions asked felt genuine.

Q: Which coaches did you get to sit down and talk with and what were those conversations like?

WALTERS: I only sat down to talk with Mr. Ferentz personally. He talked to me and my dad a lot about himself and some of the meaningful stories in his life. He asked me some questions about myself and my dad and also let me ask as many questions as I still had about the program.

Q: Leaving Iowa City on Saturday, what's your overall impression of the Hawkeyes right now?

WALTERS: I’m impressed overall and I feel comfortable with the coaching staff of the Hawkeyes. They set the bar really high.

Q: What’s next for you? Are there more visits coming up on the schedule?

WALTERS: I am planning on visiting Iowa State, Minnesota, and going to West Point to see my brother, which is an opportunity to look at the facilities there.

Currently, Walters holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Army, Bowling Green, and Western Michigan.

See highlights from Walters’ sophomore year at Bolingbrook in the video below.