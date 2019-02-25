The versatility of Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2021 running back Max White has helped him draw interest from colleges including the Iowa Hawkeyes. This month, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound White made a visit to Iowa's junior day, which he talks about in this update and much more.

Q: How was your trip at Iowa?

WHITE: It was great. The facilities were great as they are at every college. They really showed what it's like to be a Hawkeye.

Q: What was your schedule during the day?

WHITE: We sat down in one of their cafeterias while everybody got registered and got their height and weights. Then we went to the indoor practice facility where we tried on jerseys and equipment. Then we took a tour of the meeting rooms and lounge areas. Then we went to the weight room where Coach Doyle explained their strength program. Then we went to the team meeting room for a video and player panel. Then had position meetings before going on a tour of Kinnick.

Q: What was your favorite part of the day?

WHITE: I liked putting on the jersey of course, but I also really enjoyed hearing about the strength program and the outstanding effort they put into it.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

WHITE: I feel that it is a great program built on tradition and they have a tight bond throughout the team and city.

Q: What type of attention has Iowa been showing you?

WHITE: They have sent me a player questionnaire in the mail. They also have come to my high school a couple of times to talk and watch basketball practice.

Q: Did you get much chance to talk to the Iowa coaches?

WHITE: Yes. There was some down time every so often where I could talk to Coach Morgan or Coach Polasek. Then there was a lot of time talking with Coach Foster during position meetings.

Q: Is there a specific spot they are recruiting you at?

WHITE: I am being recruited by all school schools as an athlete. No specific position, but when we do position meetings, I go with the running backs.

Q: Do you have a position preference at all?

WHITE: One of my biggest strengths in my opinion, is my versatility, so I prefer whatever position my team needs me to play.

Q: Do you have any more visits ahead?

WHITE: None scheduled at the moment.

Q: How did the high school football season go overall?

WHITE: I felt the season went well, but it wasn't good enough.

Q: What are your plans now with sports and workouts?

WHITE: I plan on playing the other three sports I participate in, baseball, basketball and track, as well as lifting.