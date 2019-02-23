Grinnell offensive lineman Dodge Sauser felt his recent trip to the University of Iowa for a junior day was something that he loved overall. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect in the Class of 2021 to talk about the visit, the latest on his recruiting, and more.

Q: How was your trip at Iowa?

SAUSER: It was awesome. We came in, had a meal, toured the facilities, talked with players and coaches, and then toured Kinnick.

Q: What was your schedule during the day?

SAUSER: 12-1 was registration then meal, 1-2 was the facility tour and putting on the jerseys, 2-3 was Doyle talking to us about the weight program, 3-4 was five players talking about the life of an Iowa football player, 4-4:30 we met with our position coaches, 4:30-5 we went into Kinnick.

Q: What did you enjoy most about your trip?

SAUSER: Probably meeting with our coaches and hearing about the everyday life of an Iowa football player.

Q: What did you learn from meeting the coaches?

SAUSER: At Iowa, the offensive line needs are to be the most physical people on the field, to do everything with a purpose, and have an urgency within everything.

Q: What did you learn from the players?

SAUSER: It's really hard but an awesome and unbelievable experience. The coaches are going to push you very hard, but they will develop you into your best self and be ready for life after college and football.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program overall?

SAUSER: I absolutely love it. I love the mentality and all the coaches there. It's unbelievable how they develop people.

Q: Did they say anything about you as a recruit?

SAUSER: Coach Polasek said I do a pretty good job with my pass set and that I'll see them again in the spring and as well as at camp this summer.

Q: What other colleges are recruiting you overall?

SAUSER: Iowa State.

Q: Do you have any other visits planned?

SAUSER: Not at the moment.

Q: What was your favorite school growing up?

SAUSER: I would probably say Iowa. I lived in Iowa City for six years.

Q: What does your camp schedule look like for the summer?

SAUSER: Iowa, Iowa State Nebraska, and maybe Washington and Notre Dame.

Q: What are you doing workout wise as of late?

SAUSER: I lift four to five times a week, footwork every night, and I try to make it to the Strength-U on Sundays.