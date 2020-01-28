Osceola native Spruceton Buddenhagen was among the group of elite recruits invited to Iowa's first junior day this past weekend. For the 6-foot-6, 275-pound Buddenhagen, it was a chance to learn more about the Hawkeye football program and continue to build his relationship with the coaching staff. We caught up with him afterwards to get a complete update.

Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa Sunday?

BUDDENHAGEN: It was pretty awesome. Every visit I have at Iowa has been great and getting to know the coaches and staff better.

Q: What coaches did you talk with the most and how were those conversations?

BUDDENHAGEN: Coach P (Polasek) talked to me the most, and he just told me they were going to move pretty quick on me and just told me to keep working hard. I really like him.

Q: What did you feel about him telling you that as a player?

BUDDENHAGEN: It really made me pretty excited. The more I talk to him, the more fired up I get.

Q: What was your schedule during the course of the day?

BUDDENHAGEN: (We) started off having lunch with all the recruits. Then we went and took photos and toured the facilities more so than the game day visit I went on. We talked to the training staff that the strength and conditioning staff presented what they feel was important. Then we had a player panel that included Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Spencer Petras, Tyler Linderbaum, Matt Hankins, and Nick Niemann which was really great. No coaches were in there, so a lot of questions were asked.

Then Coach P took all the OL in the OL meeting room and just laid out what's it’s going to be like when we come there. Just like expectations he will have of us. Then that was it. They thanked us for coming and Coach P said he would be down to my high school soon this spring.

Q: What was your favorite part of the trip overall?

BUDDENHAGEN: I'd say it's a toss-up between the player panel and the position meeting with Coach P. They were both so good.

Q: Why did you enjoy both of those parts so much?

BUDDENHAGEN: I felt it just really gave a lot of insight into the program and what the program is about.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

BUDDENHAGEN: They have had a ton of success and stability with football and I really like how they really develop their players.

Q: How much does their success with offensive linemen help with your recruiting?

BUDDENHAGEN: Well it certainly is something I think about, but I also know it's extremely hard to get to the next level.

Q: If they were to offer, would it be difficult to say no to Iowa?

BUDDENHAGEN: Well it's a decision I won't take lightly. My family and I will have to go in with all options laid out and try and determine what is the best fit for me both academically as well as on the field. I won't rush into a decision is what I'm trying to say.

Q: Do you have any other trips ahead?

BUDDENHAGEN: Nebraska and Iowa State for sure. Possibly some other schools that have reached out to my coach.

Q: What are the colleges that you would say are recruiting you overall?

BUDDENHAGEN: Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Indiana, Missouri, Minnesota, and Notre Dame.

Q: Are any of the colleges recruiting you harder than others at this point?

BUDDENHAGEN: I would say Iowa has been around the most. They have been down visiting my coach and I several times.

Q: Have any college coaches visited your high school as of late?

BUDDENHAGEN: Just Iowa and Iowa State have been to my high school. Missouri and Nebraska have said they are coming soon, but not yet.

Q: What does it mean to you to have landed an offer from Nebraska?

BUDDENHAGEN: It's just really awesome. They are one of the great college football programs in the country and for them to offer me is pretty awesome.