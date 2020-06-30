HawkeyeReport - Class of 2022 TE Jack Nickel adds Iowa visit to his list

Class of 2022 tight end Jack Nickel picked up a new scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes this past week. For the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Georgia native, it was offer No. 24 overall as he continues to be a highly sought after prospect.

"My coach told me to call Coach Foster and he told me the news," said Nickel. "I was very excited because of Iowa’s tradition of tight ends."

With family ties to the Midwest, Nickel was already planning to visit several schools in the Midwest this week and added Iowa to the list after receiving the offer on Friday.

"My grandparents live in Columbus, Ohio," Nickel said. "We also have friends in Chicago that we were going to visit, so we just decided to go see Ohio State, Notre Dame, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Iowa."

Since it is currently an NCAA dead period for recruiting, those visits will just be on his own this week without getting a chance to meet with the coaches, but Nickel is still very much looking forward to it.

"I just want to see the campuses to see if I could see myself there," said Nickel, who will be in Iowa City on July 3rd.

Currently, Nickel holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Purdue, Oregon, Michigan State, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, South Carolina, Miami, NC State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Colorado, Boston College, Louisville, Maryland, UAB, South Florida, Appalachian State, Massachusetts, and Jacksonville State.

"Honestly it’s not too stressful right now because it’s not September 1st yet, but it feels good to have so many options," Nickel said.