Class of 2022 tight end Jack Nickel wrapped up his tour of Midwest schools with a stop in Iowa City on Friday. For the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Georgia native, it was his first look at the Hawkeyes, who just offered a scholarship a week ago.

"I was able to see the facilities from the outside," said Nickel. "I’ve also seen the inside of them on YouTube and it’s a top three facility I’ve seen."

"I walked to Carver-Hawkeye and took a picture with the Dan Gable statue. Then we walked around the football stadium."

"We drove around campus and it was one of the nicest downtowns out of any school I’ve seen. My entire family really enjoyed it."

Traveling with his parents, his brother and two sisters, Nickel was able to visit Ohio State, Notre Dame, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Iowa this week. With an NCAA dead period currently in place, the Class of 2022 prospect was not able to meet with any coaches, but could still tour the campuses on his own.

"It was good to see those schools because I’m interested in all of them and I just wanted to see the campuses to get a better feel of each school," Nickel said.