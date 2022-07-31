Class of 2024 OL Styles Prescod visits Iowa

Class of 2024 offensive lineman Styles Prescod was in Iowa City on Sunday for the Hawkeye Tailgater. For the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Indiana native, it was his first visit to Iowa which gave him a chance to learn more about the program and the coaching staff.

"The visit started of with a little brunch and introduction to some of the staff," said Prescod. "They took us on a tour of the academic center and we met the staff there. After that, we did the photo shoot and got to go on the field. We followed that up with a tour of the indoor facility and weight room and then had position meetings."

"The thing that stood out the most to me was the size of the weight room and all the ways they keep up with your physical development," Prescod said.

Sitting down with the coaches, Prescod met with head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive line coach George Barnett, who will be evaluating his junior film this season.

"I spoke with both Coach Ferentz and Coach Barnett and got to know them a little bit," said Prescod. "Coach Barnett said he heard some good things about me, but would have liked to seen me at one of the previous camps. As far as an offer, we didn’t discuss that, but there was an open invitation to come back down for a game this fall."

Overall, the visit was a stepping stone for Prescod and the Iowa coaching staff and they look forward to building on it as the recruiting process continues.

"Leaving Iowa City today, I felt positive about my experience and look forward to building my relationship with the coaches and staff," Prescod said."

Currently, Prescod holds scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, West Virginia, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami-OH, Toledo, and Western Michigan. While the focus now turns to his upcoming junior year at Hamilton Southeastern High School, Prescod also hopes to make several college game day visits this fall as well.

"Now I'm just preparing with my team for this upcoming season," said Prescod. "Visits wise, I plan to be pretty active on the weekends this season."