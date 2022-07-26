Class of ’25 Center talks Iowa Visit

She has received offers from Iowa, Maryland, Purdue, Toledo, Omaha, Evansville and Butler, while she has taken visits to Iowa, Purdue, Xavier and Butler.

Avery averaged 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game, as a freshman for a Brownsburg team that went 14-11 last season. One of her best performances was a 24-point game against Cascade to win the Hendricks County Tournament Title. This July with her AAU Indiana Elite Prime team, Gordon averaged 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks per game. Prep Girls Hoops has her rated as the #7 player in Indiana for the class of ’25.

Class of 2025 Center Avery Gordon is an intriguing high school prospect coming through the high school ranks and the Iowa Hawkeyes recently had her on campus for a visit, which ended with a scholarship offer. Although Gordon will be just a sophomore at Brownsburg High School in Indiana this fall, she already stands at 6 foot-6 inches.

We caught up with 6’6 incoming sophomore to talk about her visit to Iowa last month, as well as other parts of her recruitment.

Q: You got to visit Iowa City last month, how was your visit and what are your thoughts on the program, facilities and campus?

GORDON: I loved the team chemistry between all the girls on the team, how they were supportive of each other and challenged each other in practice. Carver-Hawkeye Arena is a cool facility, and it was fun to play on that court and do the Elite Camp. I liked how there was a small-town campus feel, the facilities, the stores downtown and everything else.

Q: What is your relationship like with Coach Lisa Bluder and the rest of the coaching staff?

GORDON: They were all very kind and welcoming on my visit. I really like and admire how long they have been together as a coaching staff and appreciated how supportive they were of each other. I was also able to watch a team practice and I loved the way they challenged all the girls in practice. There was respect and an expectation of excellence for every player.

Q: Iowa and Maryland are your top offers right now and both are top 25 teams. What was it like to hear those coaching staffs say that they wanted to extend an offer to you?

GORDON: VERY exciting and very humbling. It is kind of shocking that the future is that close and in just a few years I will be going to college. I am flattered and thankful that these coaches want me to be a part of their program, that they think I have something to offer to their great teams.

Q: As you go through the recruiting process, what are some things in particular that you are looking for in a school that will make them stand out compared to others?

GORDON: Having great and supportive teammates is extremely important to me and good team chemistry. I also am wanting to play for coaches that know how to interact well with their players, develop relationships and know how to develop good team chemistry with their players.

Q: If you step back and evaluate your game, what would you say are your strengths and what are some things you want to work on?

GORDON: Something I would like to work on is my outside game. Feeling more comfortable handling the ball and shooting on the perimeter. As for strengths, I would say being 6’6 definitely gives me an advantage down low with rebounding and shooting, and I hope I can continue to contribute to my team in that way.

Q: Do you have any visits scheduled for the end of the summer or this fall?

GORDON: None scheduled, but I have spoken with several other programs about visiting in the fall and getting to know more about their schools and programs.







