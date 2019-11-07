Fort Dodge running back Dayson Clayton has long been keeping an eye on the University of Iowa and had a chance to see first-hand what a game day was like against Purdue.

“The experience was great," said Clayton. "The more you go, the more you fall in love with the atmosphere.”

Clayton, who led his high school team with 579 yards rushing as a junior, had a chance to get a good look at a variety of things within Iowa City.

“It was an unofficial, so it included breakfast, a tour of the football facilities, we got to go on the field for pre-game, and then the swarm.”

His time before kickoff is what stood out the most to Clayton.

“The Swarm because I was right next to the players and Kirk Ferentz was standing right in front of me," Clayton said. "It was a pretty good experience.”

Clayton knows that he was in a unique position during that time.

“It was pretty cool because a lot of people don't get that type of opportunity to get that close to the players and especially the head coach.”

The Hawkeyes are a program that continue to stay in contact with Clayton.

“It's been pretty basic," he said. "I receive things in the mail from them once in a while.”

Clayton likes what he has seen with the everything surrounding Iowa football.

“They're a great program with a great atmosphere," said Clayton. "I respect the program a lot.”

Two other trips have been made by Clayton and another is in the works.

“I've also been to Wisconsin and Iowa State," Clayton said. "I plan on going to South Dakota sometime soon.”

Clayton has heard solid things from the Hawkeye coaches overall regarding his abilities.

"They just tell me keep doing what I'm doing.”