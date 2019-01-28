Williamsburg offensive lineman Clayton Thurm is strongly considering an opportunity to walk on with the Hawkeyes following an official visit in Iowa City over the weekend. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Thurm to discuss the trip and the latest on his recruiting.

Q: How was your trip overall at Iowa?

THURM: It was an awesome atmosphere and great talking with the coaches.Q: What did you consider the highlight of the trip?

THURM: My highlight was getting to meet with coach and players on the team and talking with them.

Q: What was your schedule during the visit?

THURM: I did some academics the first day and met with coaches and players. I also toured everything and then (Sunday) I met with Coach Ferentz and had breakfast. I met with Coach Morgan, Polasek, and Ferentz.

Q: What new things did you learn about Iowa?

THURM: I learned more about their academic facilities and academic support.

Q: What is your timetable to decide?

THURM: I’m not for sure yet.

Q: What other schools are you currently considering?

THURM: The other schools I’m talking to are Iowa, Iowa State, and UNI.

Q: When did Iowa offer you a walk-on spot?

THURM: It was last week.

Q: What were your first thoughts on this?

THURM: That was my goal to receive that offer.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

THURM: I feel good about their program. They always have good offensive line play.

Q: Which of the Iowa coaches are recruiting you the most?

THURM: I talk to Coach Morgan and Polasek the most.

Q: What is the recruiting situation at Iowa State and UNI?

THURM: I have a preferred walk-on also from Iowa State.

In addition to the walk-on opportunities at Iowa and Iowa State, Thurm currently holds scholarship offers from UNI, Wayne State, Minnesota State, and Sioux Falls.