Just over three weeks ago, 2026 three-star guard Navon Shabazz received a scholarship offer from Iowa. On Friday night, he helped lead Davenport Assumption to their first state basketball title since 2000.

In the title game, he put up a team-leading 16 points, paired with five rebounds and four steals. The most crucial moment came with 4.2 left, when Shabazz hit the game-winning free throw and made the game-winning steal as time expired. The Knights took the win over Waverly-Shell Rock, 46-45.

Along with dropping some notes on the premium board regarding Shabazz's play at the state tournament, I spoke with Assumption head coach Joe Ewen to learn more about his game and how it could potentially translate to playing for the Hawkeyes.