Published Mar 16, 2025
Coaching Candidate Breakdown: Darian DeVries
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
The Fran McCaffery era at Iowa has come to an end. Following his departure from the program, Beth Goetz and the Hawkeye administration will have to find his replacement.

One of the most-discussed candidates for Iowa's vacant head coaching position is Darian DeVries of West Virginia. The Aplington, Iowa native has been rumored to be connected to the job for months, and unless something changes, his name will continue to be synonymous with the job opening until he takes the position, or publicly removes himself from candidacy.

So, how does he stack up compared to other candidates? How does he recruit, coach and approach NIL? We'll break it all down here.

