The Iowa linebackers have been working at all three spots during fall camp to prepare for the season. For Djimon Colbert, it means working on the strong side and also not knowing if there will be one or two more actual linebackers on the field with him. Colbert discusses what type of defense the Hawkeyes have been playing to prepare for Miami, OH, if there are differences in his assignments when Iowa goes to the 4-2-5, and what he's seen from the Redhawks on tape.

