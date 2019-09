The Iowa defense will face their toughest test of the season on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Iowa State. Djimon Colbert and the Iowa linebackers will be looking to limit the run and pass options of the Cyclones, particularly Brock Pudry with Iowa State's RPO game. Colbert discusses the keys for the linebackers and every defender and how teams have attacked Iowa early in the year with passes to the boundary area of the field.