Cedar Rapids Kennedy offensive tackle Connor Colby has been a frequent visitor this spring and made his third trip recently for a practice at the University of Iowa.

“The most recent one started with breakfast, then I went to the position meeting, next we went to watch practice, and then after that we had lunch.”

Colby continues to have one part of the visit stand out to him.

“The position meeting was my favorite because it was good to see the intensity off of the practice field by Coach Polasek.”

The Hawkeyes are a program that Colby likes because they are selling you on the work that they put in.

“I like the coaches and how long the coaching staff has been there," said Colby. "Also, I like how they don't try to impress you when you're there. They show you how it is and how it will be if you come there.”

Colby has been able to get to three other colleges around the Midwest as well.

“I've been to Iowa State, Mizzou, and Nebraska this spring.”

With offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, and Nebraska, Colby is planning only to get to a trio of camps next month.

“I'm only going to Iowa, Iowa State, and Wisconsin for camps this summer.”

Colby mentioned the other programs that continue to evaluate him on the recruiting trail.

“Mizzou, Kansas State, and Virginia Tech as of now.”

Iowa was among the schools that has come to Kennedy High School in order to watch Colby workout.

“Brian Ferentz came, and it was cool because it was the first time he has come to see me at school.”

Colby knows the two big things that will eventually help him make a final college decision.

“It basically comes down to what school feels most like home and a coaching staff that will push me.”

Patience is something that Colby has in regards to the recruiting process and is not close to a final decision.

“I don't really have a time picked out yet, but the earliest would be after my junior season.”