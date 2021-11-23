Colby gets comfortable with experience

Connor Colby enrolled at the University of Iowa early so he could get a leg up on preparing to potentially play sooner rather than later. Sooner ended up being even earlier than he probably thought it would be as Colby has started the last eight games at guard. More importantly, he has continued to improve and performed well this season.



The true freshman spoke with the media on Tuesday about the process for him to get get on the field so quickly, how he has been helped by players like Tyler Linderbaum, and the task ahead this week against the Cornhuskers.

