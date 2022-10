Last year as a true freshman, Connor Colby was thrust into the starting lineup at right guard. This year as a sophomore, he began the season playing right tackle. After struggling much of the season, Colby has made the move back to guard and he actually went over to the left side for the first time in the win over Northwestern.

Obviously the results of the move were pretty positive as Iowa rushed for 173 and averaged 4.8 yards per carry on the day. He talks about making the move back to guard and sliding to the left side of the line.