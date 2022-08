Last season, Connor Colby became the sixth true freshman under Kirk Ferentz at Iowa to start games on the offensive line. He started the final 11 games of the season at right guard and was selected to the FWAA Freshman All-American team. The depth chart for the season opener against South Dakota State, once again has him slotted in as the starter at right guard.

Colby met with the media to cover a number of topics, including his true freshman year, adjusting to the college game over the last year plus and more.