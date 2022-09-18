The Iowa Women’s Basketball team hosted five recruits over the weekend, including four that attended the Nevada vs Iowa football game at Kinnick Stadium. Class of 2024 6-foot-1 small forward Jada Collins out of Kalamazoo, Michigan was one of the guests on a visit.

“My visit to Iowa City this weekend was great,” said Collins. “Great surroundings and environment.”

Jada currently holds offers from Indiana State, North Dakota, Alabama A&M and Georgetown. She has taken other visits to Michigan State, Indiana State and Alabama A&M, but says more visits are scheduled for this fall.

Prep Girls Hoops currently rates her as the #37 prospect in the state of Michigan for the class of 2024, but she put up great stats last winter. As a sophomore for Kalamazoo Central, Collins averaged 15 points, ten rebounds, four assists and five blocks per game. That has the Iowa coaching staff interested and despite not yet offering Collins, she thinks a scholarship offer could come down the road.

“I do not currently have an offer from Iowa, but when they see me play during high school ball and as long as I continue to work hard and progress, that offer should potentially happen for me.”

“My relationship with Coach Bluder is good. Really getting to know everyone well, as my recruitment process goes on,” said Collins. “I’ve got to meet the whole team. They were all really nice and had good vibes.”

Scott Hankamp of Prep Girls Hoops says, “she has excellent length and athleticism when attacking off the wing,” citing it as a “Reason to watch her play.”

Collins described to me her strengths and weaknesses saying, “The strengths I have in my game right now are my athleticism and just getting a good rebound. Also getting to the hoop is definitely something I am good at doing. What I need to work on would be being comfortable shooting more than I do in the past seasons.”

When it comes down to making a final decision on a school to attend, Jada says that she wants to have a connection and good relationship with entire coaching staff, as well as have a good vibe with the school itself and the campus. Another important point is the roster compilation at her top schools and how many players are at her position.



