COMMIT: 2024 Indiana RB Xavier Williams Picks Iowa
As he announced on Twitter, 2024 running back from Saint John, Indiana, Xavier Williams has committed to the Iowa football program.
The Hawkeyes were the first and, as of now, only Power 5 school to extend the 6'0", 225-pound back a scholarship. He received offers from schools like Old Dominion, Miami (Ohio), Ball State, Toledo, Western Michigan and others while fielding interest from Purdue, Boston College and Iowa State.
When we spoke with Williams about his offer earlier this spring, he said the prospect of playing for Ladell Betts and learning about his NFL tenure was a big pull for him toward Iowa.
"Coach Betts playing in the NFL definitely gives Iowa an edge," Williams said. "He's been to where I want to go, so he could give me tips and tricks to get to that ultimate destination. I know a lot of running backs from Iowa have had success. That's kind of what they were selling me on on my visit. As far as running backs go, there aren't a whole lot of places that are better than Iowa."
With Williams' commitment, Iowa has locked down one of its two open scholarship spots for running backs in the 2024 class. Other uncommitted RBs that have shown interest in Iowa include Brevin Doll, Titus Cram and John Price.
As a junior, Williams posted 1,451 yards and eight touchdowns on 223 carries in 10 games. He's primarily a power back, but he's already capable of both initiating contact and escaping tacklers with lateral movement.
"I wouldn't say I'm just an all-power back," Williams said. "Even though it's not shown too much in my film, I have good hands and I'm a pass protector. I'd say I'm a three-down back. I'd consider my game pretty well rounded, but I should work on my elusiveness and my moves in space."
Williams is the eighth commit in the 2024 class for the Hawkeyes. He joins Cody Fox, James Resar, Derek Weisskopf, Cam Buffington, Preston Ries, Josh Janowski and most recent commit, Drew Campbell.