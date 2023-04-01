2024 three-star defensive end from Cedar Falls, Iowa, Drew Campbell announced his decision to commit to the Hawkeyes on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Iowa offered the 6’4", 225-pounder in July 2021 following his sophomore season, when he totaled 22.5 tackles, 8.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks. He then added 52 tackles, 20 TFL and 9.0 sacks as a junior.

During his recruitment, Iowa stood out for a variety of reasons, but one stuck out in particular.

"I think the thing that stands out most to me about Iowa is how they develop players," he said. "You always see kids who don’t have a lot of stars go there and they come out being one of the top NFL players, like George Kittle. They just do a really nice job developing players.”

Campbell chose Iowa over offers from Northern Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State.