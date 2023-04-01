COMMIT: 2024 Three-Star DE Drew Campbell Chooses Iowa
2024 three-star defensive end from Cedar Falls, Iowa, Drew Campbell announced his decision to commit to the Hawkeyes on Twitter on Saturday evening.
Iowa offered the 6’4", 225-pounder in July 2021 following his sophomore season, when he totaled 22.5 tackles, 8.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks. He then added 52 tackles, 20 TFL and 9.0 sacks as a junior.
During his recruitment, Iowa stood out for a variety of reasons, but one stuck out in particular.
"I think the thing that stands out most to me about Iowa is how they develop players," he said. "You always see kids who don’t have a lot of stars go there and they come out being one of the top NFL players, like George Kittle. They just do a really nice job developing players.”
Campbell chose Iowa over offers from Northern Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State.
The younger brother of Dick Butkus Award winner Jack Campbell, Drew made it clear to us in February that he wanted to make his own path in college football, and the familial connections to Iowa wouldn't be the reason he chose the Hawkeyes.
“I’m really liking all of the in-state schools, but I don’t really feel like Iowa has an edge in my recruitment,” Campbell said. “People always compare me to my brother, but I don’t want to live in his footsteps. Like, if I go to Iowa, am I going to be compared to my brother? At the end of the day, I’m going to go where I feel most comfortable and do what’s best for me. I’m open to going anywhere.”
Jay Niemann and Seth Wallace emphasized the fact that they liked Drew's game and his recruitment and offer had virtually nothing to do with his brother.
“No one really brings it up,” Drew said. “The most they’ll go is asking me how he’s doing. They do a nice job of keeping him out of everything, which is nice."
Campbell is the seventh athlete in the 2024 class to commit to Iowa, joining Cody Fox, Derek Weisskopf, Josh Janowski, Cam Buffington, Preston Ries and James Resar.