Between his other 11 total offers, Burt chose the Hawkeyes over the likes of Nebraska , Minnesota , Illinois and a mix of Group of 5 and FCS programs.

As he announced on Twitter this morning (and as GIA FutureCasted Wednesday evening ), 2024 three-star tight end out of Creighton Prep in Omaha, Nebraska Michael Burt has committed to Iowa .

An under-the-radar prospect for the majority of his recruitment, Burt didn't receive a P5 offer until the Hawkeyes stepped up on June 5. The Cornhuskers, Gophers and Illini quickly followed, all extending scholarships within the same 24 hour period as Iowa.

"Mostly likely it's down to Iowa and Nebraska," Burt told us following his June 9-11 Iowa official visit. "I'm hopefully going to make my decision within the next ten days."

And that's exactly what he did.

For Burt, two things stuck out about the Hawkeyes when he was considering his decision.

"Coach (Abdul) Hodge and Coach LeVar Woods are my primary recruiters," he said. They both shoot me straightforward and are extremely kind to me and my family. I trust them."

The reputation Iowa has for his position didn't hurt, either.

"It plays a part," he said. "The way they use the tight end -- that has me thinking I would love to be a Hawkeye."