COMMIT: 2024 Three-Star Tight End Michael Burt Picks Iowa
As he announced on Twitter this morning (and as GIA FutureCasted Wednesday evening), 2024 three-star tight end out of Creighton Prep in Omaha, Nebraska Michael Burt has committed to Iowa.
Between his other 11 total offers, Burt chose the Hawkeyes over the likes of Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois and a mix of Group of 5 and FCS programs.
An under-the-radar prospect for the majority of his recruitment, Burt didn't receive a P5 offer until the Hawkeyes stepped up on June 5. The Cornhuskers, Gophers and Illini quickly followed, all extending scholarships within the same 24 hour period as Iowa.
"Mostly likely it's down to Iowa and Nebraska," Burt told us following his June 9-11 Iowa official visit. "I'm hopefully going to make my decision within the next ten days."
And that's exactly what he did.
For Burt, two things stuck out about the Hawkeyes when he was considering his decision.
"Coach (Abdul) Hodge and Coach LeVar Woods are my primary recruiters," he said. They both shoot me straightforward and are extremely kind to me and my family. I trust them."
The reputation Iowa has for his position didn't hurt, either.
"It plays a part," he said. "The way they use the tight end -- that has me thinking I would love to be a Hawkeye."
In the small sample size one gets by looking at his film, the Omaha product appears to be a quintessential Iowa football tight end recruit out of high school. His 6'5", 230-pound frame was used in a variety of ways for Creighton Prep this last season. Though his stats aren't eye-popping, at just 11 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown, Burt provides on-field value beyond those statistics.
Burt is the 12th commit overall, and the first tight end to commit in the Hawkeyes' 2024 class. He joins a list of commitments that includes Brevin Doll, Xavier Williams, James Resar, Derek Weisskopf, Cam Buffington, Preston Ries, Drew Campbell, Cody Fox, Josh Janowski, Bodey McCaslin and William Nolan.