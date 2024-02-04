COMMIT: 2025 Three-Star TE Thomas Meyer picks Iowa
2025 four-star tight end out of Clear Lake, Iowa, Thomas Meyer announced his commitment to Iowa on Twitter on Sunday evening.
The No. 2 in-state prospect in the 2025 class, Meyer is a big get for the Hawkeyes. He chose Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Miami (FL), Kansas State, Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas A&M and more.
The 6'4", 215-pound prospect burst onto the recruiting scene in the spring of 2023 after a stellar sophomore campaign for the Lions, where he stood out on both sides of the field. He posted 28 catches for 309 yards and four touchdowns in offense and registered 38 tackles and 10 tackles for loss on defense.
During the summer and fall of 2023, Meyer further increased his recruiting stock with outstanding performances at a several prospect camps and with another big season on the gridiron. He caught 25 passes for 407 yards and eight touchdowns as well and also had 38.5 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two fumble recoveries on defense.
I FutureCasted Meyer to Iowa in June last year. Seeing the way Meyer talked about the Hawkeyes -- and Ferentz in particular -- it was easy to tell how excited he was about the Hawkeyes.
"Talking to Coach Ferentz was really cool," Meyer said after the Hawkeye Tailgater recruiting last summer. "He's a guy who has been super successful, been at Iowa for so long and there are always people dying to talk to him. It was pretty awesome that I got to do that."
Meyer's family are season ticket holders for Iowa football games, and he and his parents made it down to Iowa City for games as much as they could this season.
"The atmosphere is always great, and getting to see the coaches again is always awesome," he told me this fall prior to one of his three gameday visits. "It's close to home and it's nice to go there if I don't have another game planned. And, you know, it's the Hawkeyes."
In our initial article covering Meyer's offer, we broke down what he could bring to Iowa City.
Meyer is a tight end that split out as a receiver often in the Lions' offense. With solid ball skills, good awareness of defenders around him, and the vision to find open spots on the field, his abilities as a pass catcher will translate well to the next level. He's a 6'4", 215-pound receiver who is entrusted to catch passes in the flat and on short out-routes to go and make a play in the open field. He can also make a catch in traffic and take a hit and hold onto the football.
He's also a willing blocker in Clear Lake's offensive scheme, which is similar to Iowa's own offense.
Meyer is Iowa's fifth commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, joining Joey VanWetzinga, Burke Gautcher, Jimmy Sullivan, and Carson Conney.