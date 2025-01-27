COMMIT: 2026 Four-Star OL Hudson Parliament Picks Iowa

As of Monday, Iowa has added the commitment of 2026 four-star offensive lineman Hudson Parliament . Hailing from Brandon, South Dakota, Parliament is the No. 227 prospect in the country and the No. 6 offensive guard.

Parliament visited Iowa several times during his recruitment -- before and after he received the offer from the Hawkeyes.

"I felt a sense of relief [after I got the offer] because I wanted this one so much," he said after picking up the Iowa offer last summer. "I've spent more time at Iowa than anywhere else, and to get that offer -- it told me that Iowa sees me as a fit for them."

It's more than just that time spent on campus for Parliament. He likes how the program presents itself.

"What you see is what you get at Iowa," he said. "I really like the culture and tradition of Iowa football. Every time I’m there I leave loving Iowa even more."

A big presence on the interior of the offensive line, offensive line coach George Barnett has liked what he's seen from Parliament on tape.

"He likes my physical, punishing style of play," Parliament said. "I think toughness is another thing he sees in my game."