As he announced via Twitter on Tuesday, 2024 tight end out of Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas, Gavin Hoffman has committed to Iowa. The three-star prospect chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs like Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Texas Tech and others. He took official visits to Missouri, Arizona State and Iowa.

His official visit in Iowa City was this last weekend, and Hoffman left with an excellent impression -- from the city and the staff. "I had a great time this weekend," he said. "It was really surprising to see the city and stuff. I've never been to Iowa, so I was thinking it was just going to be cornfields, but Iowa City is actually a pretty cool place." "Sitting down with Coach Hodge and talking about football was awesome," he said. "Meeting Coach Ferentz and actually talking with him for a while was great, too. They said that if I go there, 'Nothing's going to be given to you. You're going to have to work.' They didn't promise anything like a lot of colleges do. Coach Ferentz just said 'You've got to come here and work hard.'"