Though he doesn't currently have any stars or a Rivals Rating to his name, the defensive back chose Iowa over 17 other D-1 offers, including Power 5 scholarships from Boston College and Duke in addition to Iowa. Florida Atlantic , Western Michigan and Coastal Carolina were all players in his recruitment.

As he announced on Wednesday evening, Rashad Godfrey, a 2024 cornerback out of Armwood High in Seffner, Florida,has committed to the Iowa football program.

The offer came from Iowa about three weeks ago.

"I was surprised to get the offer after talking with Coach (Phil) Parker for just three weeks," he told me in mid-June. "I was shocked when it came. I just started smiling, and then kind of screamed inside. I was very excited."

Following the offer, Godfrey scheduled his official visit to Iowa almost immediately. He went with the large group of visitors over the last weekend of June.

"I had an official set with Western Michigan, and then Coach Parker told me Iowa had theirs on the same date," Godfrey said. "I was just thinking like 'Iowa, that's a good defensive back school, and I've seen that they've sent a lot of people to the league. I'll just have to go to Western Michigan another time.'"

"[Iowa] Is at the top of my list after they offered," he said at the time. "I want to commit before the beginning of my senior season, but if I go to a visit and I like it, it could happen right then. If it goes well at Iowa, I see myself committing."

That's exactly what he did. On the visit, he connected well with fellow Iowa defensive back recruit, Jaylen Watson.

"Rashad was a player I connected with a lot," Watson said on Sunday evening. "He and I took the whole weekend together and we both expressed how we felt about Iowa. We both think we'd be a good fit there. Playing with each other would be something that we both like. He and I really did connect."