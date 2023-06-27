COMMIT: In-State 2024 Receiver Reece Vander Zee is a Hawkeye
As he announced on Tuesday morning, 2024 three-star wide receiver Reece Vander Zee has committed to Iowa.
The product of Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids, Iowa chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Nebraska and a mixture of Group of 5 and FCS programs.
Ultimately the 6'5", 190-pound receiver's choice came down to the Hawkeyes and Cyclones, and he had planned to sit on his decision till July or August.
"I'm feeling pretty good about both programs," he said earlier this week. "I'm probably going to take a month or two to decide and soak it all in. I want to make the best decision for me. They bring different stuff to the table, but I love both. I don't think I'm going to make a bad decision."
It did appear Iowa had the edge throughout his recruitment over the last few months, though.
"I love Iowa for the winning culture," he added. "It's definitely professional. They do the little things right, and I really like that. I really love the team atmosphere with the players and how they handle themselves. They're all like a family."
That family feel is a little stronger for Vander Zee than most.
Coming off Iowa's big official visit weekend, he was hosted by former teammate and 2023 Iowa signee Zach Lutmer. He also made the trip with current teammate and new 2024 Hawkeye commit Graham Eben. The trio won a state championship this last season at Central Lyon.
Lutmer's commitment and eventual signing with Iowa has been a strong tie for Vander Zee over the last year.
"He wants me to be a Hawkeye," Vander Zee said told me in May. "It'd definitely be cool to have someone I grew up with be on the same team as me."
"I'm obviously recruiting him to come to Iowa," Lutmer added. "I tell him all the time that Iowa is the way to go. They're turning the offense around this year, and I think they'll show that. And for him to come in and compete for a spot right away -- that's probably one of the biggest things."
Vander Zee is the 15th commit overall in the Hawkeyes' 2024 class. He joins a list of commitments that includes Eben, Michael Burt, Brevin Doll, Xavier Williams, James Resar, Derek Weisskopf, Cam Buffington, Preston Ries, Drew Campbell, Cody Fox, Josh Janowski, Bodey McCaslin and William Nolan.
