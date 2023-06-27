The product of Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids, Iowa chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State , Nebraska and a mixture of Group of 5 and FCS programs.

Ultimately the 6'5", 190-pound receiver's choice came down to the Hawkeyes and Cyclones, and he had planned to sit on his decision till July or August.

"I'm feeling pretty good about both programs," he said earlier this week. "I'm probably going to take a month or two to decide and soak it all in. I want to make the best decision for me. They bring different stuff to the table, but I love both. I don't think I'm going to make a bad decision."

It did appear Iowa had the edge throughout his recruitment over the last few months, though.

"I love Iowa for the winning culture," he added. "It's definitely professional. They do the little things right, and I really like that. I really love the team atmosphere with the players and how they handle themselves. They're all like a family."