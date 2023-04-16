COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2024 RB Brevin Doll
As he announced today on Twitter, Brevin Doll, a 3-star running back from Adel, IA in the Class of 2024, has committed to Iowa.
The 6'0", 185-pound running back chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs such as Iowa State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Kansas State and others.
During an interview in February, Doll detailed what it would mean for him to end up at Iowa.
"Ultimately, it would be pretty special to be a Hawkeye," he said. "After growing up a Hawkeye fan and a lot of my family and friends are Hawkeye fans, so it'd be special to tell them."
The Iowa staff made it known to him that having him in black and gold would be special to them as well.
"They've invited me to the most functions," Doll said. "They've been super involved in communication. The confidence [Iowa] had in me before I even got all the offers -- they were recruiting me before all the other schools offered."
Doll's primary recruiter Jay Niemann laid it out to him in a phone call just before we spoke.
"Coach Niemann said I'm a top priority of theirs," Doll told me. "They want me as one of the two running back spots they have open for my class. Once one spot goes, they'll call me and let me know, He pretty much just said I'll always have a chance to commit."
By the looks of it, that's exactly what happened. Fellow 2024 running back Xavier Williams announced his commitment to Iowa yesterday, filling the first scholarship spot at the position. Ultimately, Doll made the choice to join Williams in the Hawkeye backfield. Both Doll and Williams are three-star prospects and their running styles should complement one another well -- Doll is more of a speed running back, while Williams is more of a power runner.
During Doll's junior season, he ran the ball 179 times for 1,475 yards and 27 touchdowns while also hauling in 33 receptions for 640 yards and six scores. He recorded punt and kick return touchdowns as well.
Those big plays are a function of the track speed that Doll possesses: he ran a 10.74 100-meter dash last season to place second at the Iowa state meet, and repeated as state champion in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.89.
"Iowa likes that I can put my foot in the ground and get north and south," he said. "They also like my versatility in the passing game. I can split out and catch passes in the backfield or go out into the slot. I can break away, too -- they like my speed."
Doll is now the ninth commit in Iowa's 2024 recruiting class. Along with Williams, Doll joins Cody Fox, James Resar, Derek Weisskopf, Cam Buffington, Preston Ries, Josh Janowski and Drew Campbell.