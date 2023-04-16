The 6'0", 185-pound running back chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs such as Iowa State , Minnesota , Oklahoma State , Purdue , Kansas State and others.

As he announced today on Twitter, Brevin Doll , a 3-star running back from Adel, IA in the Class of 2024, has committed to Iowa .

During an interview in February, Doll detailed what it would mean for him to end up at Iowa.

"Ultimately, it would be pretty special to be a Hawkeye," he said. "After growing up a Hawkeye fan and a lot of my family and friends are Hawkeye fans, so it'd be special to tell them."

The Iowa staff made it known to him that having him in black and gold would be special to them as well.

"They've invited me to the most functions," Doll said. "They've been super involved in communication. The confidence [Iowa] had in me before I even got all the offers -- they were recruiting me before all the other schools offered."

Doll's primary recruiter Jay Niemann laid it out to him in a phone call just before we spoke.

"Coach Niemann said I'm a top priority of theirs," Doll told me. "They want me as one of the two running back spots they have open for my class. Once one spot goes, they'll call me and let me know, He pretty much just said I'll always have a chance to commit."

By the looks of it, that's exactly what happened. Fellow 2024 running back Xavier Williams announced his commitment to Iowa yesterday, filling the first scholarship spot at the position. Ultimately, Doll made the choice to join Williams in the Hawkeye backfield. Both Doll and Williams are three-star prospects and their running styles should complement one another well -- Doll is more of a speed running back, while Williams is more of a power runner.