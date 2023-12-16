As he announced on Twitter Saturday morning, Jimmy Sullivan, a three-star quarterback recruit in the class of 2025, has committed to Iowa. He shared his decision with the staff while attending a bowl-game practice over the weekend. The signal caller out of Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs including Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan State.

Sullivan took a game day visit to campus in October, where he got his first look at what Iowa had to offer. The Iowa fans were what initially caught Sullivan's attention. "It was really cool," Sullivan said. "The fans were crazy. You know, that game day environment is awesome. The stadium was really cool. Seeing a packed house -- I mean, that's what you want to play in front of. The facilities were nice, and I was really impressed with the campus." "My parents and I got down there early so we could see the game day atmosphere. There were just fans all over Iowa City and people that will have my back if that's the school I choose."

Conversations with Jon Budmayr, senior special assistant to the head coach, furthered that interest in becoming a Hawkeye. "When I made it up for my visit, Coach Bud and I had an hour-long conversation before the game really getting to know each other," the junior QB said. "I really like the guy a lot. I think that's really what I'm looking for when I make my decision -- that relationship. I could definitely see myself playing for him." "He did a really good job asking me and my parents what we were looking for, and it did seem like he really wanted to get to know us." There's also the possibility that he gets a start on learning the Iowa offense sooner rather than later. "Coach Bud and I talked about the possibility of me graduating early so I can get into the offense," he added. "Maybe I could play early at Iowa, and that's something that I really am considering when I choose a school. That's something that really sticks out."

