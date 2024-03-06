As he announced on Wednesday afternoon, Eli Johnson, a 2025 three-star tight end out of River Falls, Wisconsin, has committed to Iowa. "I'm proud to announce my verbal commitment to play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes," he said in a tweet. "Thanks to Coach (Abdul) Hodge, Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and all the Hawkeye staff on this journey, as well as my coaches and teammates."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JJiMzOTttIHByb3VkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIG15IHZlcmJhbCBjb21t aXRtZW50IHRvIHBsYXkgZm9vdGJhbGwgZm9yIHRoZSBJb3dhIEhhd2tleWVz LiBUaGFua3MgdG8gQ29hY2ggSG9kZ2UsIENvYWNoIEZlcmVudHogYW5kIGFs bCBIYXdrZXllIHN0YWZmIG9uIHRoaXMgam91cm5leSwgYXMgd2VsbCBhcyBt eSBjb2FjaGVzIGFuZCB0ZWFtbWF0ZXMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVGhlSW93YUhhd2tleWVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBUaGVJb3dhSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hGZXJlbnR6P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aEZlcmVudHo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWJk dWxfSG9kZ2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFiZHVsX0hvZGdlPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Vpb3dhP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB1aW93YTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEhhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UeWxlckJhcm5lc0lPV0E/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFR5 bGVyQmFybmVzSU9XQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNFSGkx SUpORHQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zRUhpMUlKTkR0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEVsaSBKb2huc29uIChAZWpvaG5zMCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lam9obnMwL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY1NDQ0OTc1ODkyNzY3MDIw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Evaluation

One can see in Johnson's film that he has frequently been used as an X-receiver. He runs go-routes, has a wide catch-radius, and is trusted by his quarterback to make catches on dig and post routes. He possesses strong hands that allow him to make catches in traffic, and his frame allows him to reach out and haul in passes that may be out of reach for a typical high school receiver or tight end. He's a good blocker in space that creates lanes for his teammates to get into the open field and make plays, while also serving as an in-line blocker that can pave the way for tailbacks behind him. He often uses his size and strength in that department and needs polishing as a blocker, though he has a decent base and can get solid leverage on opposing defenders. Johnson still has plenty of developing to do, but he'll be in the best place to do so -- TEU.