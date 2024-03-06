COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2025 Three-Star TE Eli Johnson
As he announced on Wednesday afternoon, Eli Johnson, a 2025 three-star tight end out of River Falls, Wisconsin, has committed to Iowa.
"I'm proud to announce my verbal commitment to play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes," he said in a tweet. "Thanks to Coach (Abdul) Hodge, Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and all the Hawkeye staff on this journey, as well as my coaches and teammates."
The 6'6", 230-pound tight end posted 17 catches for 214 yards and six touchdowns over eight games during his junior campaign for River Falls.
He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, Missouri, West Virginia and others. He also received interest from Wisconsin, Rutgers and Kansas State.
Johnson visited Iowa just once according to his Twitter profile, making the near-five hour trip to watch the Hawkeyes take on Minnesota in late October. He received the offer from Iowa on January 30.
Evaluation
One can see in Johnson's film that he has frequently been used as an X-receiver. He runs go-routes, has a wide catch-radius, and is trusted by his quarterback to make catches on dig and post routes.
He possesses strong hands that allow him to make catches in traffic, and his frame allows him to reach out and haul in passes that may be out of reach for a typical high school receiver or tight end.
He's a good blocker in space that creates lanes for his teammates to get into the open field and make plays, while also serving as an in-line blocker that can pave the way for tailbacks behind him. He often uses his size and strength in that department and needs polishing as a blocker, though he has a decent base and can get solid leverage on opposing defenders.
Johnson still has plenty of developing to do, but he'll be in the best place to do so -- TEU.
Johnson is Iowa's sixth commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, joining fellow tight end Thomas Meyer, Joey VanWetzinga, Burke Gautcher, Jimmy Sullivan, and Carson Conney.
