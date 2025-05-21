COMMIT: Iowa Adds FIU Guard Ashton Williamson

(Photo by Ashton Williamson (Instagram))

Florida International transfer guard Ashton Williamson announced his committment to Iowa out of the transfer portal on Wednesday. He previously visited the Hawkeyes and Ben McCollum a few weeks ago.

In his lone season of college ball, Williamson started 16 of 33 games for the Panthers, averaging 7.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. The 6'2", 170-pound point guard shot 39.4% from the field, 32.9% from deep and 67.6% from the free throw line. Though Williamson didn't become a regular starter till later in the season for FIU, he played double-digit minutes in every game of the year, ultimately averaging 23.1 minutes per contest with a season high of 34 minutes against Rice. To this point, his career-high in scoring is 14, which he put up against Southern Utah and Middle Tennessee State. Williamson has yet to reach double-digit assists, but he posted a career high of eight against Howard this season.